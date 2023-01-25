LETTER: Danenberger best for council seat

Why I am supporting John Wyatt Danenberger for Ward 4 council seat:

As a resident of the Ward 4 district, I support John Wyatt Danenberger as the best candidate to fill Bloomington’s council seat. Not only is Danenberger a Bloomington native, he’s a veteran and family man who holds a high regard for the historic districts in this ward as well as the safety of its residents. He tirelessly serves our community on many committees and boards and because of this experience alone, I believe he is the best candidate to succeed Julie Emig’s seat for our Ward.

Additionally, Danenberger is a well-known, dedicated supporter of many of our city’s small businesses. I can attest to this as the owner and solo stylist of STRAND Studio. My non-traditional business model is reliant on a client base that connects with and promotes my brand, who hold a high regard for innovation and the perseverance to provide an alternative salon experience. Danenberger is loyal to entrepreneurial individuals who are committed to building a brand in our community. He champions the creative, non-traditional businesses who make this community vibrant, unique, and enhance its character.

Ward 4 deserves Danenberger’s fresh perspective and openness to ideas. He’s the best candidate because he recognizes Bloomington’s unique sense of place and growth and strives to promote its value and heritage for the betterment of its residents and small businesses. He has my vote for Ward 4.

Sherri Strandberg, Bloomington