LETTER: Credit recovering addicts' success

I would like to commend Nate Ropp for telling his story of the struggle with alcohol addiction and his every single day struggle to stay sober. Some people think alcoholics and drug addicts could stop whenever they want, but sadly, that is not the case. It is a disease and often, fatal.
Please give these success stories credit where credit is due. Having a supportive family and friends is a key point in recovery but the addict has to overcome unsurmountable struggles to succeed, each day of their lives, one day at a time. God bless them, and their family and friends.
Anita Nafziger, Hudson