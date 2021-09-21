LETTER: Cover all sides of climate issue

Considering the new energy law in Illinois, residents might be interested in seeing some scientific data on the climate.

Steven Koonin, a physicist at the Department of Energy in the Obama administration authored a book titled:

“Unsettled, What Climate Science Tells Us, What it Doesn’t, and Why it Matters”

Somehow the book did not get much coverage even though the media continually reports on climate change.

• “The warmest temperatures in the U.S. have not risen in the past fifty years,” Koonin writes, according to the U.S. government’s Climate Science Special Report.

• “Humans have had no detectable impact on hurricanes over the past century,” according to the 2014 National Climate Assessment.

• “Since the middle of the twentieth century, the number of significant tornadoes hasn’t changed much at all, but the strongest storms have become less frequent,” according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data (NOAA).

• “The rate of global sea-level rise 70 years ago was as large as what we observe today,” according to the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

• Instead of droughts, “the past fifty years have been slightly wetter than average” in the United States, according to NOAA figures.

• Rather than famine, “in the fifty years from 1961 to 2011, global yields of wheat, rice, and maize … each more than doubled,” according to the IPCC.

• “The net economic impact of human-induced climate change will be minimal through at least the end of this century.”

It would be helpful if the media covered all sides of the climate issue.

Jack Hellner, Springfield

