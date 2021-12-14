LETTER: Court becomes political tool

The Supreme Court has become a political hack. Now the Court is making decisions based on faith, belief, and politics rather than what is constitutionally sound. It is also ignoring what is already constitutionally in place.

How is it possible for this court to change a law that it itself created, i.e. Roe vs. Wade. There are three recent additions to the Court, one of them being Amy Barrett, a Catholic with very strong religious beliefs.

How can she, in good conscious, vote for anything that does not agree with her religious beliefs? I don't think she can. I can no longer trust the unbiased integrity of this Supreme Court. If the Court can change a law that is grounded in law, why not other laws it doesn't like, like freedom of speech. Why not go after that constitutional law next.

What do you think? Is this correct?

Gretta Barclay, Normal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0