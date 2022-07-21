LETTER: Court administering law, not justice.

In its pursuit of Republican ideology, in the originalism touted by Justice Scalia and followed by current justices, and in the consequent decisions being made by the current court – some of the current Supreme Court of the United States justices are unjust and inhumane.

Reducing justice to law, subtracting our current human community and their own conscience and using originalism and its associated ideologies, the Justices do not “administer justice” as their growth requires them to do. The logic is inescapable. They are administering law in place of justice.

It is not the law itself – laws or Constitution – that enables 6-3 consistent votes, but their humanity which the justices deny they are using. There humanity – their subjectivity and principles – makes the decisions, although they maintain originalism as the source of their decisions.

Adults who have spent their lives practicing law, Supreme Court justices will not change their hearts and minds because one obscure letter writer in Central Illinois offers a suggestion that they are elitist lawyers who, instead of “administering justice” continue to reduce their decisions to the practice of law. In their current position, the justices' very lack of accountability to anyone except God frees them to practice a justice that is not merely the legalism they are currently exhibiting.

So many justices label themselves Roman Catholic, a religion which claims as part of that faith a “natural law.” What is the use of believing such law if it is deliberately excluded from the administration of justice to which their oath to that same God binds them? Perhaps the justices could just admit they are followers of a Republican ideology rather than a religious faith when they label their philosophy “originalism,” and then admit the politicization of the Supreme Court.

Joris John Heise, Bloomington