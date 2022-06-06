LETTER: Couple are fans of Darren Bailey

My husband and I were privileged earlier this year to see and hear Darren Bailey speak in the Bloomington-Normal area. We found him to speak with a great deal of honesty, humility, clarity and passion. Ever since we heard Mr. Bailey speak and have thought deeply about what he spoke, we have been fans of his.

An extensive list could be made as to why I am supporting Darren Bailey. I prefer to do that rather than attempt to “run down” candidates running against him. It would have been great if all the pamphlets we had received had made that same choice.

Here is a partial list containing the most important things I am considering in our voting choice.

Darren is pro-life. That is so refreshing in today’s world.

According to Mr. Bailey, the government should not continue to fund Planned Parenthood. With the economic situation our country is in, that seems to speak of economic sense.

The answer “Yes” by Mr. Bailey to this question certainly met with our approval: “Should a photo ID be required to vote?”

And he gave a “Yes” answer with “Should the government offer students a voucher that they can use to attend private schools?”

One more “yes” from him – “Should welfare recipients be tested for drugs?”

One question, “Should critical race theory be taught in K-12 education?”, that answer by Darren with a “No” brings a cheer from me; I spent many years in public classrooms.

I could list so many more, because, as stated, he has such a common-sense approach to government. Something must be done soon to keep Illinois from bankruptcy.

My husband and I will be voting for Darren Bailey for governor of Illinois on June 28.

Ruth E. Reinhart, Normal

