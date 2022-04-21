LETTER: County political procedures matter

Five Republican candidates for McLean County Board, spanning multiple districts, have broken election code and faced a hearing Monday, March 28. Depending on the outcome, the candidates may be removed from the June primary ballot, but would likely be seen on the November ballot assuming Connie Beard reappoints these candidates as Republican nominees.

Reportedly, the candidates did not number their pages on their petitions, making it extremely difficult to challenge specific signatures. This led to local citizens filing these challenges. Connie Beard, the chair of the McLean County Republican Party, believes this is a “minor error and technicality.” If election regulations like these are so insignificant to the GOP, it is worrisome how they might conduct themselves once in office.

Jill Blair was one of the citizens to file a challenge and remarked, “Election law is crystal clear on requirements for candidate filing. As a voter, I am concerned that the candidates who have been challenged were careless in this important process. It does not bode well for how seriously they would take their responsibilities on the county board.”

Jill echoes the sentiment of concern that many voters are feeling after seeing the inattention to the political procedures of this election. I too am concerned about the state of the local Republican Party, that’s why I’ll be voting for the Democratic nominees this November.

Steven Uselton, Normal

