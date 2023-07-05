Jeers to the McLean County Board for their decision to utilize McLean County Nursing Home for overflow parking for Fairview Park for the Fourth of July festivities.
I understand due to the capacity of the crowd additional parking is needed for this event. However, family and guest wishing to visit their loved ones at the facility may not able to park on the property. Once again we see the elderly, sick and disabled cast aside.
There is simple solution to avoid this in the future. I am planning on attend upcoming county board meeting to express my frustrations and ideas.
Ed Phinney, Normal