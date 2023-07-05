When I heard about the EAGLE agreement for SWAT deployments between the McLean County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Bloomington Police Department I was dismayed to say the least!

This is not a good use of taxpayer money, which would be better employed to expand services to help people facing eviction and homelessness, create more affordable housing, or perhaps wrap around services to help pregnant mothers before and after birth.

Militarization of the police does not prevent crime or increase the security of people in disadvantaged neighborhoods. Instead we need response teams that do not include police to bring people experiencing drug/alcohol or mental health crises to treatment shelters rather than to jail or to the hospital. The state of Illinois has already funded and provided the organization for this with the Community Emergency Services and Supports Act (CESSA) of 2021.

There is not only no need for SWAT groups in our county; such units are counter-productive.

Julie Prandi, Bloomington