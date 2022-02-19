LETTER: Country theme could halt moral atrophy

After watching a small part of the recent super bowl halftime show, I’m glad I ditched the NFL several years ago. Now Pepsi products are on our hit list too for supporting this garbage. The rapper Snoop Dogg was the star of the show. Ever read the lyrics of his ‘songs‘? Obviously the NFL rewards stupidity. In one recent ‘song’ he and a buddy are advocating for the shooting of cops. Recently 13 police were shot in one day across America. I once had a police friend shot in the back and killed by a guy who thought like Snoop Dogg. I think words mean something.