LETTER: Country, state need changes made

I believe, by now, most Americans realize that our country is on the wrong track and that significant changes are necessary. With inflation sky-high, crime rates causing fear among the population for their safety, no control over our borders and foreign affairs to continue to cause concerns, many Americans want change in government to get on the right track soon.

Biden’s programs have not only caused Americans pain on a daily basis, but they continue to be exacerbated by his appointees. A recent horrible example is the Homeland Security Chairman Alejandro Mayorkas' statement that the border is secure and the whipping of migrants by horseback border agents was horrific and indefensible. This statement came after he received proof that in fact no migrants were whipped, but he continued to lie to the American public about this incident.

Similar poor policies are evident in our state of Illinois. Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot are hand in hand with policies causing crime increases in Chicago and downstate. The Safe-T law recently passed will give criminals a free pass to continue their illegal and fear causing actions in communities across Illinois. Unfortunately, Durbin and Duckworth do not provide any help as they continue to actively support the Biden propaganda. Only Duckworth and Pritzker are on this year’s ballot and both should be defeated.

A good start in Illinois would be to eliminate to super Democratic majority in both houses of the Illinois government and allow intelligent dialogue to provide laws and enforcement to help Illinois to become safe and promote growth in the state.

Dale Traxler, Bloomington