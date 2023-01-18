LETTER: Country saddled with compulsive liar

Mr. Yglesias blames journalists, Democrats and voters for the George Santos debacle. He forgot the failures of the Republican Party, which apparently did not bother to vet Mr. Santos in any fashion. Santos ran as a Republican and the party did nothing at all to see if he was even a remotely qualified candidate. They could have done something about him. But apparently, they just wanted a Republican in a House seat, regardless of his complete lack of any qualifications.