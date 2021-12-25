LETTER: Country must strengthen unity

A demagogue is a person or group of people who try to stir up the public by appeals to emotion or prejudice to gain them over quickly and to gain power.

We have in this country and have had many for years, people who desire and act on situations to take advantage for their own benefit. In some cases it has worked and in other it has not. In 2021, as the new federal administration has taken national power, demagogy has raised its ugly head again, even higher than before.

Many examples could be identified. An example; in recent months as several court cases have been decided, i.e. Wisconsin, the decision to acquit has apparently caused some to argue injustice and unfairness in the jury’s verdict. These demagogues wish to continue disunity in the country by publicly exclaiming their opinions were paramount to the jury’s findings.

These same people probably never watched the court proceedings nor read the facts of the case, but yet spun their own opinions to the general public. Even in our own community, several individuals and groups espoused opinions that counter the jury decision only to continue fanning the flames of disunity in our country.

I believe it is way past time to express opinions and dialogue to help bring the country together and to strengthen unity rather than continue the course we are on today. We will always need to deal with different opinions on certain subjects, but they do not have to lead to or cause disunity in all things.

Some may say this concept is naive and unattainable, but I believe, its implementation and practice is needed to save our great country.

Dale Traxler, Bloomington

