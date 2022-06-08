LETTER: Country deals poorly with mental health

It appears that the thinking of our Republican representatives in Washington and in other states is the way to handle the gun violence is through dealing with the nation’s mental health issues and for the most part I agree. However, this great nation does a horrible job dealing with mental and emotional health issues.

As a former special education teacher and a former Director of Special Education for a K-8 school district near East Peoria, I can speak from first-hand experience.

If a child tells his/her teacher or school staff member that she/he has been abused by their parent(s) in any way, educators in Illinois are mandated reporters and must notify DCFS. Often DCFS will find the reported incident to be unfounded, even though the staff at the student’s school know that abuse is happening in the home. Even if DCFS finds the incident to be credible, the agency does not have the staff nor the resources to help the family and more importantly, the child. Thereby, leaving the child to live in trauma.

So yes, let’s address the nation’s mental health issue, but in the meantime let’s address the guns. I joined the Air Force in 1969. In my first year in the Air Force, I had two background check performed. One for my security clearance and one to purchase a rifle. To me, if one has nothing to hide, a background check is no big deal.

Our nation letting elementary school-age children to be killed is a big deal, not to mention all the other innocent people killed through gun violence.

David Roehrig, Hudson

