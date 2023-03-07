As a former mayor and someone who has closely followed Normal politics for over 50 years, I am strongly supporting Kathleen Lorenz, Karyn Smith and Andy Byars for election to the Town Council. Both Lorenz and Smith are excellent members of the current council and Byars, through his position on the Normal Planning Commission and other activities, has a good grasp on issues facing the Town.

Today Normal has excellent finances and a balance of income sources, an excellent finance department and a quality administration providing citizens excellent services. To achieve this took 50 years of focus by Town staff and elected officials. This included knowing how to leverage economic development to improve what 50 years ago was a mediocre financial position. Yes, it required business incentives. Manufactured arguments to the contrary cannot obscure the fact that things are going well in Normal.

Some seeking office are among those who have cost taxpayers thousands of dollars in legal fees to defend against a spurious referendum and an attempt to elect candidates to nonexistent Town offices. But even these expenses pale against the increased staffing costs necessitated by barrages of Freedom of Information requests to search out nonexistent criminality and misuse of funds. These shenanigans should not be rewarded.

Please join me in voting for Lorenz, Smith and Byars and thus help maintain Normal's hard won reputation for being a prosperous, progressive and outstanding community in which to live, work and raise a family.

Paul Harmon, Normal