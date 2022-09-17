LETTER: Correct wrongs in election

In my apple tree those pesky squirrels knock a half-dozen apples down just to get to one they can eat. Even though the apples aren’t ripe at this stage, the rabbits like them. I keep a stash for them out back. It’s actually a bribe to steer them away from the garden. Over time, more and more rabbits have discovered my stash, and indulge themselves. Lately, some hungry foxes have taken notice and tend to drop by more often. Sadly, I’ve had to clean up the remains of several rabbits due to the fox activity. Whoops! I’m afraid my kind gesture has led to some unintended consequences.

Of much more concern are the unintended consequences of actions taken by our elected officials. Many liberal Democrats have promoted defunding the police in their various communities. The results of their efforts in several large metro areas are in, and they are not pretty. An uptick in crime has generally been the result, including increased homicides.

Immediately upon taking office, Joe Biden signed executive orders reversing the prior president’s restrictive immigration practices at our southern border, as well as halting construction of the border wall. A massive spike in illegal immigration at our southern border has occurred, bringing along with it drug smugglers, sex traffickers, and violent criminals. The smuggling of fentanyl into our country has increased, and drug overdose is now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45. Whoops!

Other Democrat debacles include passing huge spending bills that have contributed to inflation, making ill-advised foreign policy decisions that have weakened our world status and promoting racism as a political tool to garner votes. The upcoming elections are our chance to elect lawmakers that can correct these wrongs. Please join me by voting for Republican candidates this November.

Rick Skelley, Bloomington