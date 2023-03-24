I voted No on the first go-around with the Unit 5 referendum because I couldn't understand how a prosperous community, with increasing property values, and declining student enrollment could need more money. It appeared that it must be mismanagement. However, whether it is or not, I do not want to see the students be neglected.

So I have what I feel is the perfect solution. Vote yes on the referendum, but also vote for a change in the school board. Candidates Frank and Emery especially impressed me as thoughtful, intelligent and creative people. They think they can balance the budget with no additional money, but if increased monies leave a surplus, I feel confident they will handle it wisely.

Since my taxes will not increase with a yes vote, I am happy to see the money that has been spent on bricks and mortar, now being allocated to students and teachers.

Rose Marsaglia, Normal