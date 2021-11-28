LETTER: (copy)

Joe Biden has touted his slogan “Build Back Better.” But, as is evident by this crushing inflation, failed energy policies and an overrun southern border, Biden actually is ruining America. He purposely incites race-hate policies and uses race to promote socialist propaganda. He raises taxes to punish the working people and business. He seeks to subvert the Supreme Court by packing it with his Democrat toadies.

In short, Biden’s slogan should be changed to “Build Back Bolshevik.” He is a disgrace to America. Vote him and his fellow Democrats out of office. They seek to ruin our children and grandchildren. He wants to waste money talking about the weather. He and the Ppope didn’t have time to talk about 60 million aborted babies in a holocaust.