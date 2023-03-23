On April 4, we will be voting “yes” for the Unit 5 referendum. As parents of two Unit 5 graduates as well as a current student at Normal Community High School, we have seen the outcome of the opportunities provided to our children turn into real tangible benefits.

College admissions have become more competitive than ever. This trend is likely to continue. Just for example, our state flagship school, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), had a decrease in admissions rates from 63% in 2021 to 49% in 2022 with additional decreases in the most popular majors such as computer science, engineering and business. Being competitive with other high school districts in the state is necessary to ensure our students in Unit 5 have the best opportunity to continue their post-high school education.

Eliminating extra-curricular programs and possibly decreasing the amount of AP classes and dual credit classes provided to high school students will put them at a disadvantage in college admissions. In addition, the advanced placement and dual credit classes can allow students to earn college credit. At an average of $1,200 for a 3-hour credit class at UIUC, our children have saved thousands in college tuition by taking these classes. We want the same opportunities for our youngest and all the students in Unit 5, now and in the future.

Melanie and Jason Bihun, Bloomington