LETTER: Consider using taming process

In the June 2 Pantagraph, columnist Brenden Moore ranked various campaign literature in Illinois - interesting read.

We are being inundated with so much political campaign literature causing many people to just turn off their receptors. Sometimes it's even confusing to try to determine which political party the mailer is promoting. Besides adding to our recycle containers these mailers also cause many "paper cuts" when delivered, according to our local mail carrier.

That being said, what bothers me more is the lack of civility and truthfulness in many of the campaign literature. What we say or don't say are both important. "Taming the tongue" is very challenging as we read in the Book of James, Chapter 3.

As a possible approach in the "taming process" we could begin by asking these simple questions before writing or speaking about something or someone:

1. Is it true?

2. Is it necessary?

3. Is it kind?

If the answer is "no" to any of these questions - don't say it or write it.

I also wonder if these questions could improve our personal communications as well as our relationships?

Tom Spicer, Bloomington

