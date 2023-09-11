Recent letters regarding Vernon Ave are indicative of the auto-centric culture that has evolved in the last 70-plus years where road design focused on automobiles instead of all users. All are from the viewpoint of a motorist and their anecdotal concerns that potential lane reductions will increase motorists' travel times.

One writer suggested that bikes lanes and parking added to Parkside Road has created traffic jams at the schools. Comparing traffic caused by three schools in close proximity to traffic at one school is not equal. School is in session for 180 days. Should we make all traffic planning decisions based on road usage that occurs one hour per day less than half the days in a year?

Another writer cited difficulty accessing Vernon and the railroad underpass as a vital crossing. Might access difficulty be aggravated by staggered traffic at higher speeds over four lanes? Could one lane of traffic at slower speed improve access? Hasn’t the Town addressed railroad line disruption by placing fire stations on either side of the tracks?

A third writer chewed on the fact the Trail is near Vernon. Might he take another bite and consider that there are only four access points to the Trail along this stretch and improving infrastructure on Vernon creates safer trail access for thousands of Normal residents? Or that the many students living east of Linden would have improved access to campus?

Data indicates that a lane reduction can still handle average daily traffic and would only increase average automobile travel time through the corridor by 17 seconds. The few peak traffic times would obviously take a little longer. Slower speeds save lives and reduce injury severity for all including vehicle occupants. Is it too much to ask motorists for a little time for the safety of all?

Patrick Dullard, Normal