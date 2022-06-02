LETTER: Consider Kirkton for a better future

Don't you wonder why Kyle Ham, who does not live or work in the new 105th Legislative District is running? In my opinion, it is because the establishment Illinois Republican Party wants some one they can count on to go along and maintain the status quo.

The status quo is currently 73 Democrats and only 45 Republicans but the leaders are happy to have their positions and the extra money that comes with it. They are very active with their campaign dollars supporting the candidates they pick. So far over $80,000 from the leaders and at least $20,000 from other establishment republicans has flowed to Mr. Ham.

Fellow Republicans, if you are happy with the state of our party, then Ham is your man. If you hope for a better future, then please consider Mike Kirkton for the 105th. He checks all the boxes in what we need as a representative. Fourth generation farmer endorsed by Farm Bureau Activator, small businessman, family man, Bronze Star awarded Retired Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Army and successful Livingston County Board Member.

He lives in the district (Mr. Ham does not) and he will be a full time legislator (Mr. Ham will not).

He will listen to you and speak out, loudly when needed, in Springfield.

John McGlasson, Pontiac

