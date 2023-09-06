CONTACT INFORMATION

First Name

Last Name

Address 20 Knollcrest Ct

City

Zip Code us

Daytime Phone (309) 287-9749

LETTER

Type Your Letter Dear Editor,

I am writing to express my concern about McLean County Sheriff Matt Lane's endorsement of long-time County Board member Chuck Erickson.

This endorsement of a County Board member, who has the authority to approve the Sheriff's budget, creates a potential conflict of interest that could compromise the integrity of both law enforcement and local governance.

In light of these concerns, Chuck Erickson needs to address the potential conflict of interest openly and transparently. For example, will Erickson recuse himself from voting on the Sheriff's budget?

Illinois is the corruption capital of the nation. In the midst of public corruption trials that go to the highest level of state government, public officials and candidates must have integrity beyond reproach and uphold the highest standards of ethical conduct to restore and maintain the public's trust.

As we approach the upcoming election, I urge Erickson and Sheriff Lane to consider the ethical implications of this endorsement. Additionally, I encourage voters to take the time to engage with the candidates, asking tough questions about their commitment to avoiding potential conflicts of interest.

Andrew Stoeber, Normal