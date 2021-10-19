LETTER: Congressional maps prove disappointing

As a self-proclaimed moderate, I seldom concur with Congressman Davis and other Republicans, but when it comes to his blunt assessment of the proposed Illinois Congressional District maps, I am in complete agreement.

I was extremely disappointed in our Governor who advocated for an independent commission as a campaign promise only to cave post election to the more extreme elements of my party.

While there is absolutely no doubt in my mind that a comparably unbalanced map would have been drawn by Republicans had they commanded a super legislative majority, we blew an opportunity to rise above the status quo, enact fair representative districts and ensure compromise and simply good government. Maybe even some actual civility. Frankly, I am embarrassed. We can do better than this.