The following is a partial list with page numbers of equity concepts found in Unit 5’s Equity Audit2021. (tinyurl.com/dmdyw2tx)

Pg. 122- Reference author- Ibram Kendi’s book How to be an Anti-racist.

Kendi “The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination.”

Pg. 121- Critical Race Theorist, Robin DeAngelo’s book - White Fragility.

She describes her book as - “Unapologetically rooted in identity politics.”

Pg. 122- Gloria Ladson-Billings who wrote a paper titled –Toward a Critical Race Theory of Education and contributed to The Handbook of Critical Race Theory in Education

Pg. 122- Paulo Freire, Critical Pedagogy

Freire considers academic achievement in schools to be secondary to fostering social revolution.

Pg. 6– All American institutions were intentionally founded on racism, and they are racist today.

In the Glossary pg. 119 are definitions for - White Supremacy, Oppression, Dominant Culture, Intersectionality, Social Constructs, Historically Marginalized, Power that state among other things:

White students are given unearned resources and are unjustly rewarded oppressors.

Others cannot succeed because they are being oppressed by the system and other people.

Dominant identities include – “White, male, heterosexual, cisgender, upper class, abled-bodied, U.S. born, native English speaking, college-educated, Christian, young, and desirable in appearance.”

Light-skinned people are racist by nature whether they know it or not.

Pg. 7– Current laws, and morality, cannot be used to achieve equity.

Pg. 7- Equity is about changing how educational resources are distributed based on racial and other identities.

Pg. 9- Equity is now THE “foundational” aspect of teaching.

Pg. 8 and 115 – Equity is a contentious, transformative movement that will cause anger and rejection, it must be pursued relentlessly.

Pg. 102- Unit 5 should consider an applicant’s hidden biases, positionality and their alignment with Equity ideology before hiring.

Pg. 1- All operations and financial considerations in Unit 5 must be filtered through equity the ideology.

Do you agree with these concepts?

David Heisner, Bloomington