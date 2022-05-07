LETTER: Concerned about vaccine distribution

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
In mid-April, I called McLean County Health Department to ask about the second booster for COVID. I was told there would be a clinic on April 28, that they would have 400 doses, and that there were 200 slots filled. I went online, scheduled an appt. for 11:45 a.m., April 28. 

When my friend and I arrived, there was a sign in front of the ARC building, "Walk-ins welcome." That resulted in my appointment being worthless. I checked in, which took almost 10 minutes. The person checking in had an issue.

The number being called for vaccination during that time was 160. I sat down, and the numbers were being called approximately every three minutes. My number was 180. After sitting there for 20 minutes, I left. There were still 15 in line before me. I came to the conclusion that if you can't handle a calendar, you shouldn't be handling a needle.

What if they ran out before the appointment holders were vaccinated?

Also, I have doubts the vaccine is being properly preserved at many locations and suspect that is the reason there are so many cases of COVID among the vaccinated.

I chose not to go to the grocery or drug stores for that reason. I guess I'll be the only one with the mask for a long time.

Karen Boyd, Bloomington

