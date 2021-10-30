LETTER: Concerned about future of democracy

A democracy can only survive when each American Citizen has the power to vote. The power lies with the people of the United States to free and fair elections to decide who their leaders will be in government.

After every election there are winners and loser who need to concede if they lost. After the November 2020 election, the votes were counted in each state and the voters decided who would lead our government. There were many recounts and audits in some states. There were 60 challenges in our federal counts to determined if there was fraud.

Yet the "Big Lie" is still alive by some of our American citizens. Conspiracy theories are still being spread. If a lie is told either times, it can become the truth to some people. When a former president still has not conceded and spreads the "Big Lie" the future of our democracy is in jeopardy. Future elections will not be trusted and if a party loses they will question the outcome.

For everyone who served in the military, they took an oath to uphold and defend the United States Constitution. They gave a portion of their life to serve and defend this important document. Never forget all those who gave the ultimate sacrifice so we may have free and fair elections.

I worry about the future of democracy in our country when we see our right to vote under attack.

Earl Rients, Pontiac

