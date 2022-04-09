LETTER: Communists have already invaded

Italian Marxist Antonio Gramsci recognized that wealthy, stable, capitalist nations like America, are rarely duped or defeated by socialist/communist class warfare divide-and-conquer strategies. His solution was “ideology,” because ideology can be controlled and force-fed to any population through cultural and political institutions.

Gramsci believed ideology was the primary weapon socialists and communists should use to successfully subvert and overthrow western culture from within. It’s no accident that Marxist-based doctrines, like critical race theory, are being imposed on America’s K-12 children, the U.S. military, etc.

The communists have already invaded America. For 100 years, Marxist ideology has been infiltrating and bastardizing our nation’s institutions, corporations and systems of education, communication, economics and government. Education has been successfully reversed through Marxist-based indoctrination. Accurate, fact-based news and information has been strategically overwhelmed by media’s overbearing Marxist-style propaganda, agenda-driven narratives and brazen censorship.

While America’s corporate and political sell-outs shamelessly contort themselves to appease militant Marxist organizations, like Antifa and BLM inside America, and the Communist Party dictatorship in China.

Divide and conquer is an ancient strategy for achieving and maintaining political, sociological and/or military control. America’s enemies view our nation’s pluralism as a fundamental weakness, easily exploited through the inherent bigotry of identity politics, with a heavy emphasis on race warfare stratagems.

So take note of those injecting this poison into the veins or our nation, and you will be looking directly into the face of the enemy and a stunning array of accomplices, sympathizers and useful idiots. Wise-up America.

Kathie Sisson, Bloomington

