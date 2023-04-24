Are you an extremist? If you agree with the Florida governor, that sex education should not be part of school curriculum at the kindergarten through third grade elementary level, you may be perceived as one. Especially if you dare raise concerns at a local school board meeting. And be careful about objecting to any public school Black history course offering that teaches that members of one race should feel guilt about past actions by other people of the same race. In the eyes of certain politicians, teacher union officials and the left-leaning media, you could be perceived as both extremist and racist. I wonder, when it comes to teaching children, is there such a thing as “parental rights”?

We’re inundated on both the national and local level continuously with news articles spinning the value of teaching our school children lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity. Also, some educators are embracing and teaching students that racial disparities in socioeconomic outcomes are fundamentally the result of racism, and that white people are the privileged beneficiaries. Conservatives are frequently described as “lacking critical thinking” when they react negatively to these viewpoints.

I hear the term “culture war” kicked around a lot in an effort to explain what is going on here. Don’t be fooled. The ‘woke’ wing of the Democrat Party, including teacher union officials, with support from the biased liberal media, want to maintain focus on the notion that non-whites and members of the LGBTQ community are victims of systemic racism and sexist bias. Instilling fear in these two groups helps Democrats garner votes come election time.

Parents that want to oversee the sex education of their young children, and oppose instruction that accuses our nation of being guilty of systemic racism, are not extremists. They just have common sense.

Rick Skelley, Bloomington