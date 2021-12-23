LETTER: Commemorating Barbara Adkins

To further remember Barb, funds are needed to complete a scholarship in her name at Illinois State University, her alma mater. Donations can go to the Barbara J. Adkins Memorial Scholarship, c/o the Prairie Community Foundation, 915 E. Washington St., Suite 2, Bloomington, IL 61701, or on-line at shorturl.at/hmCFH.

Special thanks to Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe and the City’s Nikita Richards for coordinating the event, donating the bench and naming a conference room for Barb. The Museum of History hosted the event and now the bench, plus made the first significant scholarship donation. Thanks to Vicki and Tim Tilton and the Downtown Bloomington Association for their support. Finally, thanks to the Central Illinois Chapter of the Links, Loving Missionary Baptist Church, many friends and Barb’s family for all coming together to recognize this talented, generous and caring woman. As a community, we need to carry on the spirit that Barb shared and taught us.