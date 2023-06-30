Appearing in the Pantagraph was a column which basically trashed Nikki Haley, a GOP presidential candidate. The article was written by an obscure contributor to an extremely liberal North Carolina newspaper. He is particularly concerned about her objections to transgender women participating in womens' sports.

Nikki is by no means the leading presidential candidate for that party, and doesn’t appear to get much press here locally. The leading GOP presidential candidate (Donald Trump) is caught up in some legal snarls at the moment, and his future viability is at risk. Trump’s last presidential run ended up generating 80 million plus votes for the Democrat’s basement-dwelling candidate. If for some reason he cannot be the Republican nominee, then who?

If Nikki Haley somehow gets on the 2024 ticket, that poses a real problem for the liberal/socialist Democrat Party. Being a woman and a daughter to Indian immigrants, she fits the Democrat Party identity profiling template to a ‘T’. The normal trash talking terms the Dems use during the election cycle like “white supremascist,” “bigot,” “racist,” “fascist” won’t hold true with Nikki.

Just to be safe, it is in the Democrat Party’s political interest to get as much negative spin going on out there right now on any and all potential 2024 GOP presidential opponents. And dutifully, the liberal press will expedite getting this negative spin out to protect their preferred political party.

I encourage readers to visit Nikki Haley’s web site to see what she actually stands for. She appears to be straightforward in expressing her views, and has a nice political resume. The above-referenced article is in no way representative of her.

Rick Skelley, Bloomington