LETTER: Column creates false equivalency

In his columns "Analysis little more than propaganda" (March 20), John C. Ackerman criticizes the media and the Brennan Center for Justice for focusing their attention on the conspiracy theories arising from the 2020 presidential election while overlooking "the 2016 Presidential election conspiracies."

I applaud Mr. Ackerman's desire for fair treatment by the media. Much of what passes for fact in the 24-hour news cycle is largely opinion.

Also, I do not question Mr. Ackerman's assertion that "trust in our system has been damaged by political discourse by individuals from both political parties." There is no doubt that both parties, on occasion, stretch the truth to serve their political interests.

Apparently, Mr. Ackerman believes the Russian behavior relative to the 2016 Presidential election was exploited by the Democrat Party and its candidate to their advantage. Further, he contends this behavior corresponds in scope to the conspiracy theories surrounding the 2020 election. If I'm correct, then it seems Mr. Ackerman attempts to create an equivalency where none exists.

Did the 2016 candidate who lost the 2016 election, with support from the media and her party, relentlessly attack the integrity of the election process in states they lost? Did she and her party attempt to get election officials in some states to find non-existent votes for the candidate?

As Mr. Ackerman says, "Only by opening our doors, welcoming questions and discussion..." can we have the dialogue necessary to remove the dangers existing for our democracy. Thus, I invite Mr. Ackerman to explain further how he sees the behavior of the Democrat candidate and her party's exploitation of Russian behavior is equivalent to the behavior of the Republican candidate and party following the 2020 election.

Howard Daughenbaugh, Bloomington

