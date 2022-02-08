LETTER: College loans are given to adults

It's an unpopular topic in today's narrative , but needs some discussion. The topic: student debt. The problem: college graduates overwhelmed by the loans they made to go to college.

The reality: These high school graduates, entering "higher education" should have the sense to understand basic math and the commitment they make when accepting a loan.

People like to say that student loan rates are "exorbitant" and take advantage of students. These students are not kids. They're legal adults. They can vote. They can buy firearms. Let's look at the reality then, of an adult entering into a loan arrangement. Every student, every one, is given the following information about their loans: The amount they're borrowing, the interest rate they'll pay, when the loan payments begin, how much the payments will be,, how long the payments will last, the penalties for not paying regularly, and the total amount they will eventually pay for that loan.

As well, they're given three days in which they can change their minds and cancel the loan. If they can't read or do simple math or think, who is at fault? Maybe their math teachers. Or their parents. Or the students themselves who can't complete a very basic adult commitment.

Is it because they need luxury apartments, or just must drink Starbucks every morning, or party like there's no tomorrow, or are they just not college material at this time?

We live in a sheltered, "poor me" world and everyone is a victim. And they are; they're victims - of themselves. Maybe they should give themselves a break, play like an adult for a while and ask if they're ready for what's ahead. Most of us were. Too many aren't.

Richard Smith, Normal

