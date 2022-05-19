LETTER: Climate change is natural

There is a recent increase in propaganda about climate change. It is appearing in more and more publications. We are given predictions of myriad coming weather changes including more hurricanes. The Pantagraph carries daily articles from the Associated Press on the back page. A careful reading of the articles shows that the speculations are only unsupported predictions.

The article published in the May 14 paper was a clear example of the propaganda campaign. It says that the recent improvement of air quality over Europe and North America is going to result in more hurricanes in the future. Sixty percent of meteorologists deny that significant weather change is caused by human activity. Clean air now puts us in jeopardy after blaming it on pollution all this time.

The motivation of the campaign is to reduce the political influence of Western nations in the world while permitting Eastern nations to go on producing carbon-based energy without criticism. (They are “developing” after all). Critics of Western societies believe that they must be leveled of influence and power, yet they are the most civilized and charitable in the world.

Read the propaganda with a critical eye and observe the vacuous speculative arguments. Climate change is natural and so slow that we can adjust as it comes. Beware of government control of business which is another motivation for the campaign.

Donald Wilber, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0