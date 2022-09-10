LETTER: Climate change is a weapon

If you like to eat, listen up. The recent World Economic Forum (WEF) is making moves to entice people to eat lab-produced "meat" and bugs. The reason for bugs is that they emit less greenhouse gas than animals.

New York Times is all for the "Great Food Reset." The paper praised inflation as a way to bring change to help our pocketbooks and our planet.

Sri Lanka is a lesson to learn. Non-governmental Organization (NGO) pressured the President to ban chemical fertilizers which he did allowing only organic fertilizers. Food production collapsed in 2021 and inflation quickly grew to 54.5% leaving the country in chaos not only for food for citizens but also for the export market.

NGO's were written into the newly formed UN in 1945 for the purpose of addressing social or political issues in the world. Very useful now.

Many countries including the Netherlands, Canada, Germany and Sri Lanka are following an agenda to reduce nitrogen by 30%. Farmers in the Netherlands are protesting to get attention to their dilemma as their food production has dropped like a rock. In many other countries, farmers can not get enough chemical nitrogen fertilizer to grow their crops.

A farmer in Nebraska reported her fertilizer this year cost $1,400 a ton compared to $350 last year. Bottom line, she may have to give up her farm. (Bill Gates and China are buying up American farmland at a dizzying rate.)

But the climate change "experts" say that farmers are destroying the land and they must be stopped. An experiment in crisis opportunity (COVID-19) has proved that the powers-that-be could force closure of your business, make you wear a mask and limit your Christmas dinner. And tell people it was for their own good.

While we need to conserve the land and use good farming practices, climate change is being used as a weapon to impoverish the masses and make it easier to control the global population. If we allow the elites in WEF to destroy our livelihood and our food production we will see widespread hunger. We must not let that happen. Be alert to what is happening.

B. P. Cline, Normal