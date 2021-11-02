LETTER: Climate change ignored by piggies

What is the connection between Congressional piggies and the Climate Change bill? All 50 Republican Senators, piggies at the fossil fuel industry trough, oppose the climate change bill. Their opposition is not as despicable as that of Democrat Senator Manchin. Big piggy Manchin owns millions of dollars in coal industry stock and has received more donations from the fossil fuel industry than any other Senator in recent years.

The piggies’ greed includes opposition to the Clean Electricity Performance Program, a $150 billion package of financial carrots and sticks designed to transition American industries from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

The piggies will also block a carbon tax. The carbon tax is considered by all persons without conflict of interest with the fossil fuel industry to be the best way to reduce air pollution, especially including CO2 emissions. The piggies are also opposed to any material efforts to allow the U.S. to lead the way with renewable energy alternatives.

Two words are missing from the unethical piggies’ vocabularies: science and existential. Over the past 50 years science has properly predicted not only the unprecedented increase in average temperatures but extreme weather events and other aspects of climate change

The Congressional piggies’ greed leads to ignoring climate change’s existential threat to human life as well as all of nature. The exponential rise in climate change costs, rapidly increasing to hundreds of billion dollars per year worldwide, refutes the preposterous talking point that keeping fossil fuels in the ground is too expensive.

Daniel G. Deneen, Bloomington

