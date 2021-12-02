LETTER: City infrastructure needs attention

Roads are in deplorable condition. The Citizen’s Convenience Center claims the lot is swept after they close or before they open each day. This may be free of nails and other items that could cause tire damage. I have ruined four wheel disks and several tires simply because of the lousy roads and potholes.

The city just started addressing after they had been neglected for over a decade so it will take a long time to play “catch up.” Costs were a lot lower then but the city just raises various taxes because they know they unfortunately can.

At least 10 years ago they came out and asphalted an inlet into the road and said “we will be out in the spring.” I assumed the spring of the next year – most prudent people would.

They may have relayed the asphalt but they sure did not raise the curb that in places in level with the grass and inlets before doing so.

Scott Stimeling, Bloomington

