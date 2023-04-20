Texan U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, of recent Mifepristone fame, and other ultra conservative life-long appointees to the judiciary who codify their personal religious predilections, do so from a perceived position of infallibility.

However, any constitutional authority granted them is valid only so far as citizens agree to abide.

Our judicial system by itself is a paper tiger. There is no judicial militia. Attributed to Andrew Jackson is a pithy retort regarding a Supreme Court decision he was having none of (Worcester v Georgia 1832). He reportedly spat out “John Marshall has made his decision, now let him enforce it.”

From a lonely bench in remote Texas now comes the baffling Mifepristone decision, visited upon every citizen in every state. While the battle and its melee is being enjoined and will play out, legal battles and melee take time. In the meantime, a Jacksonian choice emerges.

If citizens of Texas and like-minded states wish to put up with such oppression, that remains their business. As for Illinois, we, as a governmental collect rather than individuals, have no such obligation beyond that which we choose to accept. Like Jackson, we can choose to simply ignore it.

There are those who will present that since we presume to be a nation of laws such selective submission threatens a bedrock principle of our founding. But in fact, that is exactly what our national birthing documents set forth to do: stand up to the irrational and oppressive laws of remote governance and declare “We ignore.”

And implicit in that stare-down is the credo “What are you going to do about it?” There are times when grudging submission for the sake of grudging comity may be well ordered. Illinoisans may soon decide this is not one of those times.

David Mosier, Fairbury