LETTER: Chung will protect women

Illinois needs more women in state government now, more than ever. Women’s rights have been under attack across the country – including in the Midwest. Our state has become an oasis for healthcare because Democrats in the General Assembly enshrined women’s rights to make their own reproductive choices into law a few years ago, while neighboring states are taking away women’s rights.

Sharon Chung is running for a seat in the State House of Representatives. She is a pro-choice advocate who will work to protect and expand women’s rights in the state of Illinois.

I have known Sharon for three years. She is smart, hard-working, honest, and she has a great sense of humor. Sharon has served on the McLean County Board for the last four years. She is a proven leader who works to create a more equitable, just and transparent system of government. There’s not a doubt in my mind that Sharon Chung will take that same work ethic to Springfield.

Sharon says she got involved with politics because she wanted to set a good example for her two daughters. Not only has done that, but she will set a good example for all children.

We need women like Sharon Chung to serve in state government to protect women’s rights to choose and to give the women of Central Illinois a strong representative voice. Vote for Sharon Chung for state representative on or before November 8.

Rachael Lund, Normal