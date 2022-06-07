LETTER: Chung, Logemann impressive candidates

Recently a young woman came to my door. I had a thoughtful conversation with Sharon Chung, running in the Democratic primary for our new 91st Illinois House District. I was very impressed with Sharon, her knowledge, candor and energy to serve our community.

As a McLean County board member Sharon watches our taxpayer dollars and has gained valuable experience to represent us in Springfield. She stands up when she needs to without partisan rancor, but instead, looking how to move us forward as a county.

As a veteran I also would commend to you 17th U.S. Congressional candidate Jonathan Logemann. Jonathan is a current Army National Guard member and Afghanistan veteran. Jonathan teaches business and economics in Rockford schools and serves on the city council in that city.

Too often, veterans hear “thank you for your service.” That is always uplifting to hear, but even better would be a veteran representing us in the U.S. Congress, to ensure veterans receive the health care and services they deserve. That is the best “thank you” we can give as a nation.

Do not forget to vote on June 28 and I would commend Sharon Chung for the Illinois House and Jonathan Logemann for the 17th Congressional District to you.

Robert E. Williams, Bloomington

