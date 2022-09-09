LETTER: Chung, Koehler will make mark

On November 8 we have a unique opportunity to double our power in the State House by electing Sharon Chung for representative and Senator Dave Koehler, whose district now includes B-N.

I’ve known Dave since 1979. He is a compassionate, caring person who wants to ensure all people are treated fairly and resources go toward developing our communities and people. He is already visiting McLean County frequently, anxious to build relationships and serve our area.

Sharon has proven herself thoughtful on the county board. As a mother and a union member, she knows the importance of good jobs, first class schools and training plus apprenticeship opportunities to create an economic foundation for all.

They also both firmly believe in the sanctity of people making their own medical decisions and a woman’s right to chart her own life and future.

You will find two good listeners with Dave and Sharon whose focus is not partisan politics, but community development and equality for all. Please join me in voting for these two outstanding individuals – McLean County will make its mark in Springfield with them.

Mike Matejka, Normal