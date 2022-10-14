LETTER: Chung is a very strong leader

We are rapidly approaching the November 8 mid-term elections. While we may not be electing a president this year, these elections are just as important. Mid-term elections affect your daily lives, whether it’s your state representative, county board, or local Judges; therefore, I’m asking you to vote for Sharon Chung to represent the 91st Illinois House District.

My getting to know Sharon and what she stands for, comes from a good friend in Springfield who knows Sharon. Tracy, my friend, gave me the info to connect with Sharon and I proceeded to introduce myself. Sharon and I have been to a few rallies after having Roe taken away from us. In turn, I have tried to help Sharon Chung get elected.

Sharon Chung and volunteers have managed to knock on 12,000 doors getting the word out that folks need to vote on November 8, and they for sure should vote for Sharon.

Sharon Chung is a very strong leader, working for the people, and not afraid to stand up when no one else will. In other words, Sharon will fight for you and me. Illinois will be happy and lucky to have such a smart, assertive, and artistic representative. Artistic, meaning Sharon is a violinist. What more could Illinois ask for? Vote November 8, making sure you vote for Sharon Chung.

Kathy Todt, Bloomington