LETTER: Chuck Erickson for county board

I proudly support and endorse Chuck Erickson for the McLean County Board.

I have known Chuck for about 20 years and am proud to call him a friend. I know he loves McLean County and believes it is worth fighting for. He has earned the endorsement of the McLean County Farm Bureau.

When he was chairman of the land use committee, the elected officials of the county board had no authority to introduce text amendments to the McLean County ordinances. Only the unelected could. Astonishing as that may sound, Chuck made it his mission to get the people's representatives the authority to propose text amendments. He believes the people of McLean County should run the county, not unelected bureaucrats.

Chuck always strives to improve and learn more as a county board member. He studies leadership and is a 2020 graduate of the University of Illinois Extension with United Counties Council of Illinois. He is also a graduate of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce Agricultural Exchange Program. While Chuck's district is predominantly in the City of Bloomington, he strives to learn about all issues relevant to McLean County.

In this day when candidates who have never served on the county board make all kinds of promises of who they are, Chuck has a proven record of working for all the citizens of McLean County. Please join me in supporting Chuck Erickson for the McLean County Board.

Marie Denzer, Danvers