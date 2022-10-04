LETTER: Choose wisely, vote Republican

I write this to appeal to independent voters and disaffected Democrats. Do you see Illinois spiraling out of control?

Check the party of all state-wide offices. Illinois has one-party rule and we and our neighbors are either leaving or suffering higher taxes, weaker schools and diminished freedoms. Special interests are spending impressive amounts of money to buy even more power and influence to continue benefiting the rich and connected.

They are skilled in marketing bad ideas in attractive packages. Look deeper than the ads. Amendment One attempts to put the constitution in the pocket of the union bosses. Illinois is already very friendly to union workers. Amendment 1 would destroy the balance allowing employers and employees to find win-win deals. All taxpayers will pay the price. Vote no on Amendment 1.

Electing Republicans in Illinois will restore the potential for checks and balances. The voice of the Democrat party continues to swing toward socialism, which history shows always fails (e.g. USSR). Bringing Republican representation will bring balance and alternative solutions that have a history of working.

In McLean County, voting Republicans to the county board is critical in preventing more tax increases. Elections determine whose hands are in your (and my) pocketbook. Seek educated, independent sources for your research, analyze the mistakes of yesterday and choose wisely.

Bruce Hany, Bloomington