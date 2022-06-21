LETTER: Choose the candidate, not the party

An opinion purporting to help the reader choose his/her political party was published in the Pantagraph ("Question to help you choose party, June 15)." The opinion is a series of familiar political tropes, mostly gleaned from sources that are not intended to inform but rather to provoke fear in the reader who typically, it seems, lacks the curiosity to think carefully and critically.

I suggest a different question: When something is perceived to be amiss, is it better to treat the symptom or to solve the problem underlying the symptom? If you have a persistent, acute headache, is it better to treat the headache by taking aspirin to disguise the pain or to attempt to understand what is causing the pain and then removing that cause?

When it comes to choosing a political party, which political party repeatedly advocates treating only the symptom or worse, denies that there is a problem or blocks attempts to study, diagnose and solve the problem? On the other hand, which party seeks to understand the cause of the symptom and then find a solution for the cause? Here’s the OMG moment: If you don’t remove the cause, you can have an endless stream of symptoms.

The problems confronting our society are complex and require solutions that are complex and, due to the nature of our governance, demand cooperative thinking and compromise from everyone.

Anyone who thinks that he/she has the answer is afflicted by the symptom that poisons any attempt to find a solution, poisons our society, and threatens our democratic republic.

Finally, I suggest that you don’t choose a party. Choose a candidate who, after you have carefully and critically thought about your interests, can best represent you.

Regrettably, both political parties too often promote sycophantic, even sometimes unsavory, candidates who have little real interest in representing what is good for you and our neighbors.

James Stroebel, Bloomington

