LETTER: Choose reusables free of plastic

Please refuse plastic to stop plastic pollution. Plastic pollution is massive, global and urgent and is expanding at a catastrophic rate.

Plastic is forever. Every bit of plastic that has been created still exists. Plastic is a material that the Earth cannot digest.

Plastic poisons our food chain. Plastic creates toxic pollution at every stage of its existence, manufacture, use, recycling, disposal.

Recent marketing has been featuring silicone as a viable option. It is also not biodegradable. Do not purchase it.

Plastic affects human health. Harmful chemicals leached by plastics are present in the bloodstream and tissues of almost everyone of us, including newborns, as stated by the Plastic Pollution Coalition.

Handling and sorting plastics for recycling is a toxic-chore, so why are our most vulnerable employees and citizens with disabilities or anyone allowed to perform this task? Recycling of plastic is costly and does not stem the production of virgin plastic product. All plastic is destined for disposal; recycled or not.

All plastic turns into small particles that attract even more toxic chemicals. Consumption of disposable plastics-bags, straws, utensils, polystyrene cups, film, food packaging and more has spiraled out of control. These items are used for seconds, hours or days, but their remains last forever.

Plastic uses a great deal of oil to produce. If we stopped producing unwanted and unneeded plastic in this country, we would have more oil for fuel.

Please join PlasticPollutionCoalition.org and BeyondPlastics.org. to help.

Linda Stroh, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0