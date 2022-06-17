LETTER: Choice of Knap is clear

Does anyone else love the fact that we voters actually get to decide who our next circuit judge is going to be instead of the lawyers who think they run our lives picking for us? I have paid attention to local political races for a lot of years, especially GOP races as I am a lifelong Republican. Can everyone else feel the vitriol coming from the bar association that someone dare challenge the lawyers’ preferred system of us voters remaining silent while the omnipotent bar association tells us who should be ruling over us? I can. It is palpable.