For over 50 years I have observed thousands of students each year enter, excel, and graduate from universities going on to find their path to advance themselves and find a niche in our changing world. One factor that increases the probability of success for those students is a solid curricular and co-curricular background and knowledgeable and caring teachers and support staff provided by our local schools. Unit 5 is one example of this pattern of success.

The leadership of Unit 5 has been forthright and transparent in explaining the needs of the Unit and the implications of not receiving the necessary support. The potential elimination of sports, student organizations, the arts, and other student involvement opportunities is especially concerning given that they help students develop skills in team building, working in groups, problem-solving, and critical thinking. In higher education co-curricular involvement correlates positively with retention and grade point average. While these skills are valuable in life in general, they are also valued by employers. So, it is imperative that these opportunities continue to be available.

This area of the state is regarded as one of the best and most prosperous in Illinois. Our communities and educational institutions have similar reputations. Let’s keep both that way by supporting the referendum. The vitality of our communities will be enhanced by the investment and our children, teachers, and staff need and deserve the support.

Larry H. Dietz, Bloomington