LETTER: Children’s Discovery Museum's thanks

The Power of Play is growing stronger every day at the Children’s Discovery Museum in Uptown Normal. Museum staff are inspiring a love of learning among families, students, teachers and visitors from hundreds of schools and communities across Illinois.

As Chair of the Children’s Discovery Museum Foundation, I want to acknowledge and celebrate the CDM’s return to full operations after two challenging years of shutdowns and limited hours. Sincere thanks to the Town of Normal, our donors, volunteers and board members for doing such an amazing job supporting this valuable community asset and its important work as an informal educational resource.

Two longtime CDM Foundation board members especially deserve a huge public ovation as they complete their formal duties following a collective 18 years of service and leadership. Marlene Dietz and Mark Jontry have fully embraced the power of play throughout their many years of service! They participated in many successful fundraising efforts, securing funds for outreach programs and popular exhibits such as My Great Backyard, Innovation Station, ImagineAir and Healthy Me. Several milestones also occurred during their tenure, including the Museum’s 25th anniversary and welcoming the 2 millionth visitor to the CDM.

Their enthusiasm as well as steady and willing spirits to get the job done have been greatly appreciated. Whether it was selling glasses in the rain at our annual Craft Beer & Jazz Festival, inventing a new fundraiser like Playla or volunteering to pack STEAM activity kits for at-home learners during the COVID-19 pandemic, Marlene and Mark were always engaged.

Everyone affiliated with the CDM thanks them for being strong board members and applauds them for their unwavering support of CDM staff and educators. Marlene and Mark will undoubtedly find new ways to support the Museum’s mission, but we will genuinely miss them both at board meetings.

Rob Widmer, Bloomington

