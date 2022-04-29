LETTER: Children dying on DCFS watch

Twice again, post DCFS reviews, two children have been murdered by their parents in their homes. These children would be alive today if DCFS had done the right thing and removed these abused children from their abusive parents. An infant in Bloomington this winter and an 8 year old in Peoria this spring.

As a parent, grandparent, educator & lifelong Illinois resident I am outraged at the complete lack of duty to preserve the safety and protection of our child citizens by the very state funded agencies that are responsible for these children.

How many more Illinois children must die at the hands of their very own parents before this problem is solved?

Shame, shame, shame on both of you in Illinois State Government and children's social services. Both murders of innocent children took place on your watch.

Mary Z. Walker, Normal

